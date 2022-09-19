OKCFD Advocating For Better Preparedness, Safety In Fire Emergencies

Monday, September 19th 2022, 9:32 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Firefighters are urging people to practice what to do in case of a house fire.

The department said this year-to-date, they have rescued 18 victims from structure fires.

Firefighters said people should know at least two ways out of every room. If there is a fire, crawl low under the smoke to safety.

Those in these situations should also feel doors with the back of your hand, if it's hot, there's most likely flames on the other side.

The department also said to have a pre-determined meeting place outside of the home, and call 9-1-1 once you've made it out safely.