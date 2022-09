Monday, September 19th 2022, 4:47 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee.

OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health.

OCPD has not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.