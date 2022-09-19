×
Special Feature: Celebrating Scissortail Park
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 18)
Join the conversation (
)
Sunday, September 18th 2022, 11:04 pm
By:
News 9
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 18)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
News 9 10 p.m. Newscast (Sept. 18).
Top Headlines
Multiple Fire Departments Respond To Large Fire In Nowata County
Ashlyn Brothers
A large fire in Nowata County is still smoking, even after nearly a dozen fire departments responded.
Multiple Fire Departments Respond To Large Fire In Nowata County
Ashlyn Brothers
A large fire in Nowata County is still smoking, even after nearly a dozen fire departments responded.
Experts Provide Tips For Leash Safety After Concerns Raised At Woofstock
Grant Stephens
Experts educate pet owners on safety after a dog adoption event saw aggression and poor leash practices.
Experts Provide Tips For Leash Safety After Concerns Raised At Woofstock
Grant Stephens
Experts educate pet owners on safety after a dog adoption event saw aggression and poor leash practices.
TPD: Man's Cartoon Clothes Helps Officers Recover Stolen Items
Lex Rodriguez
Tulsa Police said a man's love of SpongeBob helped lead to his arrest for several burglaries.
TPD: Man's Cartoon Clothes Helps Officers Recover Stolen Items
Lex Rodriguez
Tulsa Police said a man's love of SpongeBob helped lead to his arrest for several burglaries.
OEA Responds To Potential Teacher Raises
Feliz Romero
Raises may be on the horizon for educators in Oklahoma. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is proposing a $5,000 raise in the state education budget.
OEA Responds To Potential Teacher Raises
Feliz Romero
Raises may be on the horizon for educators in Oklahoma. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister is proposing a $5,000 raise in the state education budget.
View More Stories
