Sunday, September 18th 2022, 2:27 pm

By: News 9

A silver alert has been issued for a missing woman in Guthrie.

Authorities said Elaine Jackson, 84, went for a walk from her residence near West Canyon Road and South Broadway.

She was wearing a red shirt and was walking with a black and white dog, authorities said.

Jackson is reported to have dementia, according to authorities.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office ask that if anyone sees her to call 911 or their office at 405-282-4100.