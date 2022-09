Sunday, September 18th 2022, 2:14 pm

By: News 9

A man has died after a crash that happened Thursday afternoon in Kingfisher County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirms.

Troopers said William Farrar, 87, pulled into the Dover Post Office parking lot and drove into the northeast side of the building for unknown reasons.

Farrar was transported by Air Evac to OU Health where they later died due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to OHP.

This is a developing story.