Sunday, September 18th 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News 9

Authorities responded to the scene of an overturned cattle truck Sunday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

OHP said the truck overturned at around 10:34 a.m. on I-44 northbound and south of Southwest 59th Street.

Troopers said 105 cattle were loaded into another semi, and the fuel was cleaned up by hazmat and environmental services.

I-44 northbound, north of I-240, has reopened, according to OHP.

This is a developing story.