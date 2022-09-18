News 9 7 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 18)

Tropical Storm Fiona Expected To Become Hurricane As It Nears Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches of rain in parts of the U.S. territory. Forecasters issued a hurricane warning for the island as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages from the storm, which was located about 90 miles southeast of St. Croix on Saturday morning with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.