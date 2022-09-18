Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC

Sunday, September 18th 2022, 7:09 am

By: News 9

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue.

A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove up and shot at them, according to police.

Police said the male walker was shot in the leg and transported to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody, according to police.

This is a developing story.



