OSBI Investigating After Garfield County Deputy Shoots, Kills Man Armed With Knife

Sunday, September 18th 2022, 8:09 am

By: News 9

The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old man on Saturday.

According to the OSBI, a Garfield County deputy responded to a mental health call involving Weston Cassody at 7402 S. Highway 74 in Covington, Oklahoma.

Authorities said the deputy went inside the home where Cassody grabbed a knife and threatened the deputy.

The OSBI said the deputy told Cassody to put the weapon down, but he didn't comply and he was shot.

The deputy provided aid until EMS arrived at the home, but Cassody was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.