Saturday, September 17th 2022, 8:13 pm

By: News 9

Police Need Help Identifying Car Burglary Suspect Caught On Camera

Oklahoma City Police are looking to identify a man they said is caught on camera breaking into a vehicle.

Police say he was caught on camera near Northwest 137th and Morgan road.

Security camera got a pretty good look at him, you can see his tattoos which investigators hope are recognizable.