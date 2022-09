Saturday, September 17th 2022, 8:09 pm

By: News 9

Police are investigating after a camera caught video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th and Lottie.

Oklahoma City Police say three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip.

Investigators say this happened in August and was seemingly unprovoked.

Officers hope someone recognizes the suspects and contacts Crime Stoppers.