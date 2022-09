Friday, September 16th 2022, 10:51 pm

Our Amazing Oklahoman Friday is a woman that passed too soon.

Robbie Kienzle died in June from breast cancer.

Kienzle was responsible for much of the metro's artistic renaissance. Her work can be viewed at Will Rogers World Airport, Bricktown and the Paycom center.

A memorial service was held in her honor at the Oklahoma City Civic Center Friday.