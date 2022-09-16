REAL Single Moms Art Show Helps Raise Money For New Mothers

Friday, September 16th 2022, 6:42 pm

By: News 9

REAL Single Moms is hosting “Art for a Cause,” an art show and silent auction fundraising event on Sept. 29.

A free event that will be held in the Paseo Arts District from 6 to 8 pm.

The show will be filled with Oklahoma artists who are either donating their entire profits or splitting them with organization. The money will help women who are newly becoming single moms.

"We are a non-profit that comes alongside our single moms," said Shannon Hurt who works for REAL. "Where are you at, what are your basic needs right now and we try to help them look at their needs for the next 90 days?"

Shannon said the organization not only helps financially but also assists in building a community for women.

A community that Shannon herself found a need for in 2012.

"So I became a single mom in 2012," she said. "It is important for people to have this support system... It is important to have someone who believes in you, It is important to have someone guide you and help you with things you won't see."

Artists are also connected to the cause itself.

Stephanie Keef is one of the local artists who entered her work.

"Whatever I can do to give back and help others," said Keef.

Stephanie started her art business during the pandemic but has had art as a part of her life since she was a child. She said that her art is a way to communicate for those who don't have as big of a voice.

"I do stuff for bringing awareness for illiteracy, or refugees in the world," she said. "I love doing art that's for a cause.

But this cause is closer to her than others.

"This particular show is near and dear to my heart because I was a single mom for 8 years of my life, so I was like yes! I will do this with you," she said.

If you aren't able to make it to the event you can also use this link to still bid on the art.

If you would like to learn more about REAL Single Moms or the "Art for a Cause" you can go to their website by clicking here.