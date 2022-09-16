Grandmother Of 11-Year-Old Shot By Uncle Speaks Out After Attempted Murder-Suicide

Friday, September 16th 2022, 5:30 pm

An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle on Monday continues to fight for her life at OU Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police said the relative attempted to kill her just before he turned the gun on himself.

The victim’s grandmother, Marcelina Salas, has been by her granddaughter’s side day and night since the shooting. Salas said doctors did not expect the child to live through her first night at the hospital.

“And now it’s like five days already and thankful because she’s alive,” said Salas.

Salas said her granddaughter is responsive. She can do a thumbs up and squeeze hands in response to questions. The young girl's relatives and friends are waiting for positive news from doctors.

“They’re giving a few days to see if the swelling goes down,” said James Merlo, a pastor. “They took a piece of skull out so the brain can swell and maybe, eventually do some kind of surgery.”

Police said Aguirre's uncle, for unknown reasons, shot the girl in the head and then took his own life. Salas said she was at work when she received the tragic news.

“I come the first I can,” said Salas. “But I not see nothing because they already put up the tape around the house,”

Salas' seven grandchildren and three sons lived with her. She was told by investigators that all the children witnessed the shootings.

“It’s so crazy because I never seen him mad or something,” said Salas. “Nothing, that’s why I don’t understand what happened.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family financially. Salas said she is not working while her granddaughter fights for her life.

“I thank you for all the people who pray for her,” said Salas. “My friends and other people who see her. Thank you for praying for my granddaughter.”

Salas said the donations will help pay for her granddaughter’s mounting medical expenses and for them to move from the home where the shootings took place.