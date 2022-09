Friday, September 16th 2022, 4:47 pm

By: News 9

OKC Thunder, Devon Energy Dedicate New Community Court In Lower Scissortail Park

The Oklahoma City Thunder is partnering with Devon Energy to dedicate a new community court in lower Scissortail Park.

This marks the 30th community court in Oklahoma, and it is set to open just before the team's 15th season.

The court will be dedicated Sept. 23.