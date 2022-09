Friday, September 16th 2022, 4:00 pm

By: News 9

Ninja Nation Sets Up Obstacle Course At State Fair

The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a new exhibit that travels all over the country.

Ninja Nation has made its way to the fairgrounds to offer fairgoers an obstacle course.

The course is divided into a more difficult side and an easier side.

News 9's Chris Yu spoke to one of the participants during News 9 at 6 a.m. Friday.