Friday, September 16th 2022, 2:25 pm

By: News 9

WATCH: Shawnee Wolves Gear Up For Game Against Blanchard Lions At Pep Rally

The Shawnee Wolves are getting geared up to take on the Blanchard Lions Friday night.

News 9's Jordan Dafnis joined the Wolves on the football field Friday morning and spoke to several members of the team.