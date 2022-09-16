2022 State Fair - Donate to Win Official Rules

Friday, September 16th 2022, 2:15 pm

By: News 9

1. The Contest is open to all U.S. citizens and legal U.S. residents, at least 18 years of age, who reside in NEWS 9 Designated Market Area, as defined by Nielsen Media Research, Inc. ("DMA") except as otherwise provided in these or specific contest rules. For a copy of the DMA Map, visit www.news9.com/contests or click here. Employees of NEWS 9 and its affiliated parent and subsidiary companies, affiliated stations or companies, advertising and promotion agencies, sponsors, entities furnishing prizes or otherwise connected with the conduct of this Contest ("Contest Entities") and their respective officers, directors, representatives and agents, their immediate families and members of their households, are all ineligible and may not register or participate in the Contest.

2. Only one (1) prize may be awarded per household for the duration of this contest. Winners from any other contest hosted or conducted by NEWS 9, must wait 30-days from their most recent win-date before winner is eligible to win again. The 30-day ineligible period begins the day winner is notified of their winning status. Additionally, any winner of this contest will not be eligible to win a prize from any other contest hosted or conducted by NEWS 9 for 30 days immediately following the date winner is notified of their winning status.

3. The Contest is void where prohibited by law.

4. By participating in this Contest, all entrants agree (a) to abide by these and any additional specific official rules and the decisions of the Contest Entities and contest officials designated by NEWS 9, which will be binding and final in all respects; (b) to the use of information by the Contest Entities for marketing and advertising purposes as allowed by applicable privacy policies and law; (c) to indemnify, defend, and hold harmless the Contest Entities and their officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability, claims, lawsuits, costs, expenses, fees, injuries (including death), losses, and damages resulting or alleged to result from participation in the Contest, acceptance or use of any prize, and/or from entrants fraudulent or otherwise wrongful acts or omissions; (d) not to sue the Contest Entities for any damages alleged to arise from winner's acceptance of or use of the prize(s); and (e) to the use of the entrants, name, voice, biography, and likeness by Contest Entities without further notice or compensation for promotion, advertising, filing, and dissemination purposes, except where otherwise prohibited by law.

5. "Contest Officials" designated by the management of NEWS 9 shall be responsible for interpretation and enforcement of the contest rules.

6. Contest Officials shall have the sole right to disqualify any participant for violation of these rules or any other published rules applicable to a specific contest, and to resolve all disputes in their sole discretion. Contest Entities (a) make no warranty, guaranty or representation of any kind concerning any prize; (b) disclaim any implied warranty and (c) are not liable for injuries, losses or damages arising or alleged to arise out of any persons participation in the Contest. All disputes will be resolved under applicable Oklahoma laws.

7. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost, late, damaged, misdirected, undelivered, undeliverable, incomplete or unreadable entries. Contest Entities are not responsible for lost entries due to telephonic or electronic malfunctions. Contest Officials may prohibit an entrant from participating in the Contest or winning a prize if, in their sole discretion, it determines that said entrant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest by cheating, deception, or other unfair playing practices or intending to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrants or Contest Entities representatives. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned as a result of any causes beyond the reasonable control of Contest Entities including but not limited to tampering, unauthorized intervention or fraud which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, then, Contest Officials reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Contest. The rules can be modified at any time without notice.

8. NEWS 9 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to alter, change, cancel or suspend this Contest, for any reason whatsoever, without prior notification.

9. How to Enter: Participants may enter by making a $3.00 donation to Sunbeam Family Services at the News 9 Booth at the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. News 9’s booth is open each day of the fair (Sept. 15-25, 2022) from 10:00am-7:30pm and is located just inside Gate 1. Each $3.00 donation made will receive an entry into the drawing. Entry form must include ALL information requested. In the event an entry form is missing a response, it will be deemed null and void, and such entry will not be entered into the drawing. In the event a participant does not have an email or telephone number, they should respond with “NONE”. However, all entries must include either a phone number or an email address. If “NONE” is marked on the form, such form will be deemed null and void and will not be included into the prize drawing. This information is required to contact the winner.

All monies received that (a) isn’t accompanied by a complete entry form; (b) isn’t accompanied by a valid entry form, (c) doesn’t meet the $3.00 minimum and/or (d) doesn’t equal the $3.00 increments, will be considered a monetary donation to Sunbeam Family Services and donor will not receive an entry into the prize drawing.

10. Alternate form of Entry: mailing or delivering a photo to News 9: 2022 Donate-to-Win Giveaway, 7401 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73111. Entries must include participant's name, phone number and must respond to the age verification. All donations should be made in $3.00 increments, with the minimum donation of $3.00. Each participant will receive one (1) entry into the drawing for every $3.00 donated. Any amount received that doesn’t meet the $3.00 minimum or $3.00 increments, will be donated to Sunbeam Family Services but donor will not receive an entry into the giveaway. All entries must be received no later than 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022.

11. If the prize winner cannot be notified within seven (7) days of the winner selection, does not timely return the signed Statement of Prizewinner or for other reasons set forth in these rules, is determined not to be an eligible winner, the prize(s) will be awarded to an alternate winner.

12. Winner does not have to be present to win.

13. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for prizes will be allowed except at the Contest Entities' sole discretion due to prize unavailability. All federal, state, or other tax liabilities (including income taxes), and subsequent or related expenses such as, but not limited to, gasoline, insurance, and maintenance arising from the award of a prize from this Contest will be the sole responsibility of each prize winner. Any prize awarded in this Contest must be claimed within ten (10) working days of winner's notification by NEWS9 or sooner, depending upon the specific prize or contest.

14. Prize: One (1) winner will be selected, at the end of promotional period and will receive one (1) $1,000 Tener’s Gift Card (total prize value: $1,000).

15. Winner(s) will be notified by telephone or email. Winner(s) must sign and return a Statement of Prizewinner provided by NEWS 9. The signed Statement of Prizewinner must be received by NEWS 9 within ten (10) days of the winner's notification. Winner(s) must show photo identification to claim prizes. NEWS 9 reserves the right to require additional identification and may choose to deny awarding the prize based on falsification of identification or fraud.

16. Taxes: Winner will be responsible to pay any and all taxes, federal and state, which may be assessed. Griffin Communications, as parent company for News 9, will issue a 1099 for the 2022 Calendar Year, to winner, for the total value of prize. In the event Winner receives a prize from any other contest(s) sponsored by Griffin Communications, News 9, or any of their subsidiaries, during the 2022 calendar year, all prize values will be combined and Winner will only receive one (1) 1099 for the 2022 calendar year.

17. Odds of winning depend on the number of contest entries received.

18. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

19. Complete rules are available at NEWS 9 Monday through Friday during normal business hours or at www.News9.com.



