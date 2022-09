Friday, September 16th 2022, 12:05 pm

By: News 9

Tipping Debate Creates Confusion On How Much, And When To Tip

Tip jars are everywhere, making it confusing for some when it comes to how much money to put in.

A recent survey showed tipping peaked during the pandemic, but has since fallen off. Despite this, tipping is still up from what it was in 2019.

Sit down meals usually get a 20% tip, other goods and services only got 14%.