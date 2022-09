Friday, September 16th 2022, 9:28 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Department of Education said the state is on track to bring in a record number of emergency certified teachers this year.

According to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association there were more than 1,000 teaching vacancies this school year.

The department said more than 2,500 emergency certifications have been issued so far.

Of all school districts who took the survey, 85% said they are expecting a shortage in substitute teachers.