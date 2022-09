Friday, September 16th 2022, 9:20 am

By: News 9

Starting Friday at 7 p.m., all lanes of southbound I-35 between I-44 and I-40 will be closed until Monday morning.

The Oklahoma Department of transportation said traffic will be diverted at the I-44 and I-35 split, and lanes will begin to narrow near East Wilshire Boulevard.

The project is expected to wrap up by 6 a.m. Monday, and officials said there will be marked detours for drivers.

Construction on the northbound lanes is set to start at the end of September.