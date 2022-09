Friday, September 16th 2022, 6:29 am

By: News 9

Child Wounded In Tuesday Shooting Still In Critical Condition

Eleven-year-old Maria Caldera Aguirre was badly hurt in an attempted murder Tuesday after she was shot in the head.

The GoFundMe for Maria Caldera Aguirre said she will undergo surgery for her hand today.

Authorities said she is responding to stimuli, but still has a long road to recovery.

The family's pastor said they need help paying for both those medical bills and other expenses.

If you would like to donate, click here.