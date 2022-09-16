Emergency Crews Respond To Semi Rollover Along I-240

Friday, September 16th 2022, 4:19 am

By: News 9

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi-truck along eastbound I-240 near Anderson Drive on Friday morning.

According to police, a dual-trailer semi ran into a stalled car.

Police say the driver of the stalled car was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash and the driver of the semi was treated for injuries at the scene before being released.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), westbound I-240 has been narrowed down to one lane, just west of South Anderson Road. ODOT says the closure is expected to last several hours and drivers are advised to avoid the area as delays are likely.

Click Here To View the News 9 Traffic Map For The Latest Real-Time Traffic Updates

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved in the crash.





This is a developing story stay with News 9 for the latest updates.



