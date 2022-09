Friday, September 16th 2022, 3:13 am

By: News 9

Links Mentioned On Sept. 16, 2022

11-Year-Old recovering After Attempted Murder

An 11-year-old badly hurt in attempted murder remains in very critical condition at OU Children's.

The GoFundMe Maria Caldera Aguirre says she will undergo surgery for her hand on Friday.

According to the family's pastor, they family needs help paying for both those medical bills and other expenses.

Click Here to view a GoFundMe me set up to help pay for the expenses.