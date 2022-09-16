Neighbors Recount High-Speed Pursuit Ending In Norman Neighborhood

Thursday, September 15th 2022, 8:49 pm

A pursuit led law enforcement on a chase from NW Oklahoma City to the outskirts of Norman Thursday afternoon.

OCPD confirmed they were called to a burglary; the suspect jumped into a white SUV and took off in the stolen vehicle.

“We were watching the chase on the news,” said Phil Beauchamp, the Neighbor who watched it all unfold.

The suspect led officers in a high-speech chase in the white SUV.

Air 1 kept tabs from above.

“The response I mean they had it handled immediately,” said Lisa Snow who lives across the street from where the pursuit ended.

The turn onto private property didn’t stop the suspect from trying to break away from police.

“You see him dance around the neighborhood you really don’t know where he is going to end up at and I never would have thought he would come in here, but he chose our gate!” said Beauchamp,

“It doesn’t happen at all here it is a very quiet neighborhood. It is a tight knit community for the most part, we do not see things like this here no,” said Snow.

The driver made his way around Beauchamp’s yard before busting through another fence. The long chase came to an end after he got out and hid in the garage.

“Those guys did great; I mean they didn’t hesitate to run in that garage. That lead cop was in there immediately. They were 10-15 feet behind him,” he said.

Neighbors outside quickly went outside to check on each other following the chase.

“I saw at least 20 police cars, there were Sheriff’s cars, Norman Police, Oklahoma City There was a large police presence,” said Snow.

“I’ll take that,” Beauchamp said referencing the damage to his gate, “in light of what the consequences could have been. Our garage door was open so he could have stopped there and run in,”

The suspect was arrested on scene. OCPD has not released his name or what complaints he was arrested on.

They are expecting to release more information on Friday.



