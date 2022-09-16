Thursday, September 15th 2022, 8:15 pm

OU Children’s Offers New Technology For Children Dealing With Mental Health Crisis

New technology at OU Children's Hospital is focused on making experiences safer when a child is in the middle of a behavioral health crisis.

"Sudoku word search, math, some opportunities with checkers chess," said Karen Webb with OU Health.

"It's for a wide variety of ages," said Dr. Robyn Cowperthwaite with OU Health.

There are rooms designed specifically for kids.

"These kids come in during a crisis, and they are very distraught, sad, depressed, agitated," said Dr, Cowperthwaite.

These three new hospital rooms allow parents to have peace of mind, knowing exactly where they can take their child during a behavioral health crisis.

"This allows the child to control the environment," Webb said.

One room is focused on de-escalation and healing while they're in a safer environment.

"We have clock features, so depending on the age of the child, they can be oriented," said Webb.

A recent study by the Journal of Pediatrics said that 13% of children's mental health visits in the hospital last longer than 12 hours which OU Health hopes to make easier.

"The most exciting thing we think is the child will be able to express themselves rather than a regular pen and pencil that can cause an issue," said Webb.