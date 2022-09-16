OKCPS Students Take Part In OKC Innovation District's First Innovation Week

Thursday, September 15th 2022, 7:07 pm

Approximately 1,000 Oklahoma City metro middle school students have an opportunity to participate in STEM activities this week.

The initiative has been made possible by the Oklahoma City Innovation District and more than 20 local companies.

Seventh grade teacher Paulette Hunnicutt said children can explore wherever their academic interests take them.

"I mean, it's one thing to introduce a concept, (and) it's another thing to see and hear a real engineer say the things that I am teaching,” Hunnicutt said.

Students conduct experiments, explore virtual reality and operate drones. They also have the chance to speak with scientists and engineers.

"Now is the time,” Hunnicutt said. “If you see something that sparks something in you, then do it. Here is your chance.”

Hunnicutt said the event has opened her student's eyes to new horizons.

"Science is an avenue for them to travel the world,” Hunnicutt said. “’Are they going to get that opportunity other ways?’”

For organizations like the Federal Aviation Administration, personnel research psychologist Chanda Sanders said an event like this is critical for them

"People don't know what they don't know, and so the biggest thing is letting them know what jobs are out there," Sanders said.