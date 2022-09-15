Thursday, September 15th 2022, 6:12 pm

By: News 9

OCPD: NW OKC Burglary Call Led To Police Pursuit That Ended In Norman

Oklahoma City police confirmed new information about a police pursuit Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they received a burglary call near Northwest 63rd Street and North Independence Avenue.

The suspect stole the car from a home near that location, authorities said.

The department's Air Support Unit was in the vicinity of the scene, so police dispatched it in order to begin the pursuit.

The pursuit began in northwest OKC as the suspect eluded police. The suspect eventually crashed through a gate at a residence near Franklin Road and 36th Avenue Northeast in Norman.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

This is a developing story. News 9's Feliz Romero will have more on this story tonight at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.