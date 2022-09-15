3 Arrested Following Search Of Stillwater Home

Thursday, September 15th 2022, 3:39 pm

By: News 9

Three people were arrested after Stillwater police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning.

The Stillwater Police Department Special Projects Unit served the warrant at around 10:52 a.m. near East Virginia Avenue and South Burdick Street.

When officers knocked on the door, Kelsey Black answered the door holding a toddler, according to police.

Officers took the toddler and cleared the residence.

Officers said throughout their search of the home they found Maya Prather laying on the couch unconscious with narcotics near her.

Officers woke Prather up and found another person, Blake Cheramie hiding in the bathroom of the home, according to police.

Police said they found and seized items of drug paraphernalia, fentanyl pills, oxycodone pills, heroin and methamphetamine. Officers also found drug paraphernalia inside of the toddler’s diaper bag.

DHS responded to the scene and took custody of the toddler, according to police.

The three adults inside of the home were arrested on the complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute and child neglect.

This is a developing story.