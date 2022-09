Thursday, September 15th 2022, 11:47 am

By: News 9

Scissortail Park is debuting a new art exhibit this weekend.

The outdoor exhibit is called "Birds and a Feather'' and features paintings from 22 local artists portraying Oklahoma birds.

The paintings at the exhibit are part of a celebration for the pending arrival of the park's permanent sculpture

The sculpture, "Taking Flight: Light as a Feather,” is 31-feet tall and weighs 14-thousand pounds.