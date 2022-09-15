Thursday, September 15th 2022, 10:09 am

By: Natalie Cruz

Opening Day At The Oklahoma State Fair Brings Food And Fun

Thousands of people are expected this year at the Oklahoma State Fair, which gets underway Thursday. The Fairgrounds opens its doors at 10 a.m., and the fair runs from Sept. 15-25.

There are plenty of new entertainment additions at this year’s event.

"We have 'Ninja Nation' on the lawn and the 'Pirate Show' at the Plaza stage," said fair spokesman Scott Munz.

The Oklahoma State Fair is known to feature chefs and local businesses. Project Krave has been featured at the Oklahoma State Fair for four years took home first place at the year’s 2022 fair food contest.

Project Krave owner and chef Christopher Cody Hail won first place for best dessert at the Oklahoma State Fair.

"We had a great time making apple pie churros, and I am grateful for all the success," Hail said.

Hail has been featured on the Food Network and has won contests at the Oklahoma State Fair previously.