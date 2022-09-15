OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit

Thursday, September 15th 2022, 9:07 am

By: News 9

Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm.

The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said.

The driver stopped at an apartment complex near Southwest 66th Street and South Walker Avenue, then the two people inside of the vehicle fled on foot, according to police.

Police said they were able to take the driver into custody, but officers determined the passenger got into another vehicle.

Officers attempted another traffic stop, and the passenger was taken into custody, according to OCPD.

