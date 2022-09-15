OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery

Thursday, September 15th 2022, 4:38 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder.

OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in connection to two other robberies.

The victim said after going into the woman's room, Johnson came out of the bathroom and attacked him.

OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Night said the victim was choked by Johnson until he became unconscious.



