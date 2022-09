Thursday, September 15th 2022, 4:29 am

By: News 9

Guthrie Police said a man admits to setting fire to his relative's home.

Guthrie officers and firefighters said they found Brian Hendon on the ground shouting for help when responding to a fire Sept. 5.

Investigators said Hendon said he poured gasoline on the walls of his aunt's apartment after she refused to let him move in.

Hendon was jailed on a a first-degree arson complaint.