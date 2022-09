Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 8:54 pm

By: News 9

Police in Bethany are investigating after two people were hit by a car on Wednesday night.

The crash happened in the 2200 block of N Keeton Ave. in Bethany.

According to police, the driver of the car fled the scene after the crash.

The two people did not suffer life threatening injuries. Police believe this was a domestic situation.

This is a developing story.