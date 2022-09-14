Work On Water Line To Impact UCO Traffic

Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 3:36 pm

By: News 9

Work on a portion of the Danforth Water Line project will impact traffic around the University of Central Oklahoma/Northern Hills Elementary campus areas.

Beginning Sept. 19, the intersection of Blackwelder Avenue and Ayers Street will be closed to most traffic.

Arrangements have been made to allow westbound Ayers to travel north on Blackwelder to allow access to Northern Hills Elementary School. This will be the only traffic allowed.

Work on this phase of the project is expected to take approximately two weeks to install, test and connect all the pipes plus replace the paving, with cooperative weather.

Motorists are asked to note the impacts and adjust their routes and travel schedule accordingly. Portable message boards are posted to advise motorists.

The $9.2 million Danforth Water Line project will increase the size of the water line running along Danforth Road from the existing Danforth Water tower and soccer fields to the UCO area.



