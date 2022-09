Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 2:47 pm

By: News 9

Rollover Accident Causes Delays On I-35 Northbound In Moore

A rollover accident is causing traffic delays in Moore.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon along Interstate 35 northbound near South 27th Street in Moore.

The single-vehicle accident has been moved to the shoulder.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane as crews cleanup the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.