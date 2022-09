Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 2:34 pm

By: News 9

OCPD: At Least 1 Person In Custody Following Pursuit

Oklahoma City police has at least one person in custody after a pursuit began Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began near Southeast 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard and ended near Southwest 66th and South Walker Avenue.

Authorities said they are looking for another suspect.

It is not yet known why the pursuit began.

This is a developing story.