OHP: 1 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On I-35 In McClain County

Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 1:47 pm

By: News 9

A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-35 in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

The crash happened at around 12:10 a.m. southbound on I-35 at Johnson Road, according to OHP.

OHP said Kevin McGuire, 59, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on. McGuire was treated and released, according to OHP.

The driver of the other vehicle, Tyler Piazza, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Purcell Fire Department, OHP said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.



