The Village Police Says Missing 3-Year-Old Child Has Been Found Safe

Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 2:14 pm

By: News 9

UPDATE (2:14 p.m., Sept. 14, 2022): The Village police said a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe.

Authorities said Nicholas Sleeper has been returned to his family. Sleeper was found in a car near Northwest 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said they have not been able to locate the boy's aunt.

This is a developing story. Below is the original story.

--------------------------------------------

The Village police said they are looking for a missing 3-year-old boy and his aunt.

The child, identified as Nicholas Sleeper, was last seen with his aunt around 5 p.m. Tuesday near West Britton Road and Waverly Avenue.

Authorities identified Sleeper's aunt as 42-year-old Alana Pedro.

According to police, family members have not been able to contact Pedro or Sleeper, but they are not considering this as a criminal matter at this time.

Pedro was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt.

The Village police said Sleeper has long, black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow T-shirt with dark pants.