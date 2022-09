Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 1:10 pm

By: News 9

Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash On I-40

Authorities are responding to the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi Wednesday morning.

The crash happened eastbound on I-40 at Mustang Road.

The eastbound lanes at Mustang Road have reopened, and the southbound ramp to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike remains closed, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said crews estimate the closure to last several hours and advise that drivers avoid the area.

This is a developing story.