Driver Arrested, 2 Suspects At Large Following Morning Pursuit, Crash In Edmond

A juvenile driver has been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened early Wednesday morning in Edmond, according to the Edmond Police Department.

Officers said they were trying to conduct a traffic stop at around 1:05 a.m. on a vehicle near West 15th Street and Fretz Avenue.

Police said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and an officer initiated a pursuit.

An officer performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) as the vehicle reached high levels of speed near the intersection of Portland Avenue and West Edmond Road, police said.

When the vehicle crashed, six individuals ran from the vehicle, according to police.

Police said they apprehended four of the six people that were inside of the vehicle with two people outstanding.

The juvenile driver is being charged with driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding, not having a valid driver's license, possession of marijuana and tobacco, and obstruction, according to police.

The juvenile male passenger is being charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), false representation to an officer, curfew violation, and obstruction, according to police.

Police said the two juvenile female passengers are being charged with public intoxication, curfew violation, and obstruction.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, and the passengers were released to their parents.

Oklahoma City police and Air 1 responded to the scene and are assisting with the search, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending for the people involved.

Police ask that anyone with any information to call the Edmond Police Department at 405-359-4338.

This is a developing story.

