Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 5:49 am

By: News 9

The Myriad Botanical Garden's Pumpkinville is hosting a Happy Hour from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14th.

Visitors can enjoy a night out and grab food while strolling through the Witches and Wizards décor.

Entry is $10 for members and $15 for non-members.