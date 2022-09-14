Planned Parenthood Criticizes Proposal To Ban Abortion Nationwide

Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 5:42 am

By: News 9

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will introduce legislation to restrict abortions on a federal level.

The proposed legislation would ban the procedure after 15 weeks, with exceptions in the case of incest and to save the life of the mother.

It would however leave in place more restrictive state laws, such as Oklahoma's ban.

Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains criticized the proposal, and said it would be devastating for the Great Plains region where only one state, Kansas, still has access to abortion.

Political observers said the bill has virtually no chance of passing in the current Democratic-held congress, but has sparked debate less than two months from the midterm elections.