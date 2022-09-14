Former Twitter Chief-Turned Whistleblower Testifies To Congress

Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 4:30 am

By: News 9

Twitter's Former Security Chief Peiter Zatko testified in front of several members of Congress yesterday.

Zatko testified to congress that the company's cyber security system is in shambles.

"They don't know what data they have, where it lives, or where it came from," Zatko said. "Unsurprisingly, they can't protect it."

Zatko said it isn't out of the realm of possibility for a Twitter employee to take over the account of anyone they wanted to.

Congressional committee members said they were astonished by what they heard.

Twitter responded to Zatko, and said his statements are riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies.







