Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 6:40 pm

By: Haley Weger

Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC

Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night.

The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction.

Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup truck pulled up next to him and revved his engine.

“Guy in a Dodge Ram was revving his motor acting like he wanted to race," said Glovik. “I turned on my blinker he revved his motor to pass me in the right lane and that's when he hit our car. He bounced off our car into the cemetery fencing and then he went through the fencing, and it got mangled up in his truck tires."

Glovik told News 9 that truck was driving recklessly in circle around Resthaven Cemetery.

“Then he just started doing this loop over here and tried to find a way out of the cemetery over here.”

That’s when he said the truck exited the cemetery and started driving right at him.

“Having somebody come straight at you, knowing that if they're willing to do this they don't have any fear.”

Glovik was able to dodge a second collision. The truck then ran a red light and sped down the road before ending up in a ditch.

“He hit a ditch, his tire flew off after hitting a curb and going into the ditch, still trying to make it down the road, sparks were flying up," said Glovik.

Neighbors heard the commotion and came out to investigate.

“We heard a big loud crashing sound, thought maybe it was an explosion or something going on," said Eli Glass, a resident of the neighborhood. “Came out and there's this truck just sitting in my neighbor's yard here.”

A Ring camera captured the crash on video.

“You can just see the car on just two back wheels, both front wheels are missing just scraping all the way down the street. We were like nobody is ever going to believe the turn of events that lead to this,” said Glovik.

The security footage shows the driver of the truck getting out after crashing, and Glass says the driver ran into the woods at the end of his street. A police report was filed, but police have not found the driver of the truck.



