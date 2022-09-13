Poll: Stitt, Trump (& Especially Biden) Get 'Very Unfavorable' Marks From Oklahomans

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 6:42 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and former President Donald Trump are both polarizing to Oklahoma voters, according to an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll released this week.

When asked whether they have a "favorable or unfavorable opinion" of the governor or former president, Oklahomans polled mostly voted alike. Stitt got a 'very favorable' rating of 20.1 percent and a 'somewhat favorable' rating of 26.1 percent, but he also got a 'very unfavorable' rating of 40.6 percent. Former President Trump's 'very unfavorable' came in at 43.3 percent. His 'very favorable' and 'somewhat favorable' ratings were 26.8 and 21.8 percent, respectively.

However, current President Joe Biden had an even higher 'very unfavorable' rating among Oklahoma voters -- 56.1 percent.

The poll has a margin of error at 4.89 percent. Of those polled, 57.4 percent identified as Republican.



