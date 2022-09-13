SW OKC Child In Critical Condition Following Attempted Murder-Suicide

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 6:41 pm

Oklahoma City police revealed new details Tuesday in an attempted murder and suicide at a home on the southwest side of the city.

Police said a child under the age of 12 was sent to Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City Monday in critical condition. Investigators said the child was shot in the head, and her younger sister ran for help.

The community near Southwest 59th Street and Barnes Avenue remained in shock after a reported double shooting.

“As it turns out, it was an attempted murder-suicide,” Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant Gary Knight said.

Marianna Sanchez said the tragedy hit too close to home.

“It’s literally just a few homes away,” Sanchez said.

Police said a nine-year-old girl covered in blood ran to a nearby grocery store for help following the shootings. Witnesses told News 9 they have never experienced anything so frightening.

“She was asking for help and everything,” one unidentified witness said. “She was like, ‘Please help us. Please help me.’ She came up to us asking for help, that her uncle was going crazy and killed her sister.”

Officers found 40-year-old Carlos Aguirre with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the female victim shot in the head but still alive.

Neighbors were not immediately sure who inside the home was involved but knew several children lived there and were often unsupervised.

“They’re always kind of playing around in the streets,” Sanchez said. “And sometimes be out late, like, 9 p.m. to be out there.”

Police records obtained by News 9 showed officers were called to the home three times this year prior to the shootings. However, no arrests were ever made.

“They had problems with police and all that,” the witness said. “I don’t know how they managed to stay there.”

Oklahoma City public school officials could not confirm if the injured child is a student in the district.