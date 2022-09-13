New NASA Exhibit Opens At The Oklahoma History Center

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 6:00 pm

An out of this world exhibit has just arrived at the Oklahoma History Center, and it is finally open to the public.

The exhibit is a kiosk called "Observing with NASA.” It's an authentic data experience with astronomical imaging.

The kiosk offers an introduction to the tools, data and skills that NASA scientists use to create the images of deep space objects.

You can see a range of NASA's most iconic images and you can even put your own artistic spin on them through analysis and processing.

As public interest in the space program increases, Oklahoma History Center director Dan Provo said the exhibit helps make space tangible.

"The opportunities are really extraordinary, and that's part of what's fun to share with people,” Provo said. "Particularly kids but people of all ages to get them excited about space, about science.”

The exhibit can be found in the permanent “Launch to Landing” exhibit on the first floor of the Oklahoma History Center from now until the end of 2022.

The Oklahoma History Center is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smithsonian Museum Day will be Saturday, which is when you can get a free ticket online for admission.

