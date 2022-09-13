Poll: Republicans Party Of Choice For Tax, Job & Small Business Issues

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 5:59 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Republicans are the candidates of choice for Oklahoma voters on the issues of taxes, jobs and small business, according to an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll.

Oklahoma voters were polled earlier in September on these issues and a number of key state races.

As for which party and its policies are best for taxpayers, 55 percent of those polled said Republicans, 22.4 percent said Democrats, 18.1 percent said 'neither,' and 4.5 percent said they didn't know.

The gap wasn't as wide when it came to which party and its policies were best for job seekers, but it was still significant. Republicans came in at 48.6 percent, Democrats at 26.1 percent, 'neither' at 13.8 percent and 11.5 said they didn't know.

As for which parties and its policies were best for small business owners, 57.9 percent of those polled said Republicans. Democrats comprised 20.3 percent of the polling, while 'neither' got 12.5 percent -- and 9.2 percent of those polled said they didn't know.

The poll has a margin of error of 4.89 percent and was made up of 57.4 percent Republicans.